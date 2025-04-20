BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $988,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after buying an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 422,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,058,000 after acquiring an additional 353,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,376,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.33.
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCO stock opened at $424.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.77 and its 200-day moving average is $474.22. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $531.93.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.36%.
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
