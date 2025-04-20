Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

