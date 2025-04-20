Coastline Trust Co Acquires Shares of 761 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 85.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $23,403,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

