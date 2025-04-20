Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $48.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

