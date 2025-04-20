ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ANSYS by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Charter Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

