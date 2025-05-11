Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHI opened at $10.19 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

