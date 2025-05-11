Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CHI opened at $10.19 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.