Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

