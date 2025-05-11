4,973 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.70 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.