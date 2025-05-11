J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 106,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.4 %

SWK stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

