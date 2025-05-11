Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.55.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

