Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.55.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
