Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,655 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.