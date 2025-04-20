JBF Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR stock opened at $317.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.74. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

