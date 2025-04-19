Ossiam Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ossiam increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.5% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.44% of Liberty Broadband worth $46,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $122,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $100,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $46,906,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.