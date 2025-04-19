Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 447,405 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,494,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $31,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

