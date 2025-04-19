Dnca Finance Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dnca Finance raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Dnca Finance’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.21.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

