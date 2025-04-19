Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $523.58 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

