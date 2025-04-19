Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.