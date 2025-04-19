dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57.10 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. dYdX has a market cap of $57.10 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 223,737,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,338,966 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

