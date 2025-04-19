UMA (UMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and $10.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 124,241,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,335,288 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

