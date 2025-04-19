Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oliveda International Price Performance

OLVI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Oliveda International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter.

About Oliveda International

