Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,768,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,396,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.