Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.84. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

