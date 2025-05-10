Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

