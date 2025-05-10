19,302 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB) Bought by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

