Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.53% of Cable One worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,491,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

