Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $542,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,983.03. This trade represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $256,437.50.

On Monday, April 7th, Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $224,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $556,625.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $39.85 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.12.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 583,486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

