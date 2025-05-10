ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.0% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.78 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.