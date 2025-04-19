Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

