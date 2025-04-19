Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stake Cut by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,125 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for 1.5% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $157,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

CCEP stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

