Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,376 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.41 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

