Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ossiam increased its position in Booking by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Booking by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 47,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,689.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,774.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,278.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.