Coastline Trust Co Sells 254 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.