Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 5,778 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

