Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys New Stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 74,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

