Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $352.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.17. The firm has a market cap of $348.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

