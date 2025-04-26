1,265,474 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,265,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 2.17% of Revelyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

