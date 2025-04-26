Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.