Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $5,825,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $197.37 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

