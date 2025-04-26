Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $130.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,994,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares in the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $55,326,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

