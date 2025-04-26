Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Datadog Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $101.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 199.06, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,756 shares of company stock valued at $58,732,500 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.