Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935,978 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.20% of Albertsons Companies worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.