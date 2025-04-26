Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 117,385 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 672,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,385 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $36,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

