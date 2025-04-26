Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

