Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,907 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NYSE NEM opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

