Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,984 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,347 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -115.93 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

