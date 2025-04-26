Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,085 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $109.13 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

