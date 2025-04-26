Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $111.25

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.83.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.