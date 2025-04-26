Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $373.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

