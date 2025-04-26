Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 65,808 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.49.

Snap Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

