AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE ACM opened at $97.34 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

